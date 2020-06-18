Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,749,000 after purchasing an additional 191,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,663,000 after purchasing an additional 944,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 559,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.