Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NEA opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

