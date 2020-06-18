Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after buying an additional 240,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $865,179,000 after buying an additional 287,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after buying an additional 544,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

