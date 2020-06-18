Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. OTR Global cut Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.44.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $578.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

