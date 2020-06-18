Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 889.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 858,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 771,295 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 163,100 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 425.5% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 103,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

