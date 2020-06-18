Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

