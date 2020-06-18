Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,175,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 544.2% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.26. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

