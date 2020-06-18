Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $56,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,451,000 after buying an additional 1,145,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after buying an additional 475,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,619,000 after buying an additional 461,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,709,000 after buying an additional 356,211 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

SKX stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

