Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

AVY stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.