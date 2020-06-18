Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

WOOD stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.