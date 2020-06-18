Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,956,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

NYSE FRA opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

