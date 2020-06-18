Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

IVZ opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

