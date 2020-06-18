Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

