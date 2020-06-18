Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,473 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Murphy Oil worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

NYSE:MUR opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.25. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

