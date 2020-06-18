Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $61,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

