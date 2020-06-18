Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Select Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WTTR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 14,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,960.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $568.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.06. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.