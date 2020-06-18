Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429,396 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,504,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,344,000 after purchasing an additional 735,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $126,441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,148,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director John Paulson bought 2,041,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

