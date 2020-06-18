Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,609 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 305.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $106.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.