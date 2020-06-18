Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 166 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

ILMN stock opened at $360.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.78. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,617,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $11,980,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

