Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,754 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $380.67 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

