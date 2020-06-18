Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 22,544 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGT. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

