Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $33,713,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

