Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 353.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Crown by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Crown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.