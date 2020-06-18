Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 128,723 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,723 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hain Celestial Group worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,396.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.79. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

