Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,260 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,113 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $188,169,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,520 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

