Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,137 Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2,671.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 597,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 575,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 424,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 287,273 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares during the period.

Shares of RA opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

