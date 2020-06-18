Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,166 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 234.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

LNG stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

