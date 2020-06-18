Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,972 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.00% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGDM. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.