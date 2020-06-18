Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

