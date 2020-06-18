Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 519.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.