Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,142 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

