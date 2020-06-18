Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,806 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

