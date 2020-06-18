Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,089 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 400,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 348,501 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 225,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

