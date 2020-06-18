Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,411 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 337.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 646,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

