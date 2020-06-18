Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 21.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter worth $3,291,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 17.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

