BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BEST were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in BEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BEST by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BEST by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

BEST stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. BEST Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie cut BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

