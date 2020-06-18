Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Blackbaud worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,565,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,189,000 after acquiring an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,647,000 after acquiring an additional 173,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.70, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.