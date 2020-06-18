Blackhill Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blackhill Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

