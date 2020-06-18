BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,694 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 70.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Monro were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Monro by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. Guggenheim cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.