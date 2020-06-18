BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 19,540 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,825 shares of company stock valued at $306,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

