BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,690,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,622,000 after acquiring an additional 277,151 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,070,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,906 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

