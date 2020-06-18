BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 40,642 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UE stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

