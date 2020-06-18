BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 46,385 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 1,240.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at $716,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at $4,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

