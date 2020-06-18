BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 146,815 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 84.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,815 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 540.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.