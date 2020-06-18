BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,437 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Evertec were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evertec by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE EVTC opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.03. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

