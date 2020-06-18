Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 1,826.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775,823 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

BOOT stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $700.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

