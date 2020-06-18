BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $93,920,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,396 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after acquiring an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after acquiring an additional 886,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BorgWarner by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.60 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

