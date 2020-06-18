BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for BPOST SA/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BPOST SA/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Main First Bank raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

BPOST SA/ADR stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.93. BPOST SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. BPOST SA/ADR had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.