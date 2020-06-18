Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

In related news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 5,234 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $198,996.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $47.06 on Thursday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

