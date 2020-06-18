Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ameren Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ameren in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

AEE opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,120,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Ameren by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

